Eagle shot to death in northeast Iowa

By Published:

JACKSON JUNCTION, Iowa – Law enforcement is investigating the killing of a bald eagle in Winneshiek County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the state and federally protected bird was found March 3 in a ditch four miles north of the Turkey Valley Community School.  The eagle had been shot to death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Conservation Officer Brian Roffman at 1-563-380-0496.  The DNR says people can also use the “Turn in Poachers” website by clicking here or call the anonymous hotline at 1-800-532-2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s