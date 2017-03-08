Eagle shot to death in northeast Iowa

JACKSON JUNCTION, Iowa – Law enforcement is investigating the killing of a bald eagle in Winneshiek County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the state and federally protected bird was found March 3 in a ditch four miles north of the Turkey Valley Community School. The eagle had been shot to death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact State Conservation Officer Brian Roffman at 1-563-380-0496. The DNR says people can also use the “Turn in Poachers” website by clicking here or call the anonymous hotline at 1-800-532-2020.