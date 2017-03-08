Earlier start for area school district

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- For the second year in a row the Albert Lea Area Schools are starting a little earlier than surrounding schools.

Students will begin classes before Labor Day for the 2017 school year. This calendar includes four flexible learning days and one scheduled make up days.

On Monday the school board voted 4 to 2 for this schedule.

Ken Petersen, Chairman of the Albert Lea School Board, says this is what the majority of parents in Albert Lea want to see.

“I’m here to speak for the public and our community has made it pretty apparent to me that they want to have the early start,” said Petersen. “I felt it’s a hard decision and there are pros and cons to both sides, but I felt I had to make that decision because that’s what the community wanted.”