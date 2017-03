WASHINGTON, DC – It’s a well-known Minnesota meal and on Wednesday some of the experts on the “hot dish” battled each other in Washington, DC.

The seventh annual competition brings together congress members on both sides of the aisle in Minnesota. US Senator Al Franken tells us with the divisive election now behind us, events like these are important to come together with. The winner of this year’s event is US Rep. Collin Peterson of western Minnesota who had a hot dish made out of bear meat.