MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a bicycle lands a North Iowa man 3 to 5 years of probation.

30-year-old Dustin Jon Baltierra of Mason City was charged with 2nd degree burglary after he took a bicycle from a Mason City garage on July 27, 2016. He was given a fine and prison time on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court but both were suspended and he will only have to serve the probation.