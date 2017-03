MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man charged with lascivious acts with a child is changing his plea.

47-year-old Gregory Scott Courtier of Mason City was arrested on January 11 and accusing of sexually touching an underage female in February 2016. He initially pleaded not guilty and a trial was set but Courtier changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 1.