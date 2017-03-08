No Decision Made for Downtown Hotel

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City City Council decided more time is needed to make a decision on what company will construct a hotel downtown during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The City Council has two options at this time, Gatehouse Capital or G8 Development. They plan to make a decision on what option they want to move forward with at the City Council meeting on March 21.

Mason City resident Wayne Allison said he believes Gatehouse Capital’s history in the hotel industry is promising.

“Today, I got a chance to read the Gatehouse proposal and it shines, it just out classes the G8 proposal by far,” said Allison. “They’re experienced, they’ve built many hotels already, destination hotels, convention centers, and what I see it’s going to both benefit the Music Man Square.”

G8 Development was contracted to start construction last July. After the company missed multiple deadlines, Allison said he would rather the city work with a different business owner.

“Plus he owns other properties in town that are basically going downhill that he hasn’t done anything with,” said Allison. “I would say his record isn’t outstanding.”

City Administrator Brent Trout said if a decision needed to be made during the meeting, he would recommend negotiations with G8 Development.

“The city would need to work through more details and more distinct costs of various components of the Gatehouse Capital project,” said Trout. “The G8 was the same proposal the city approved in the past, the developers are nearly complete with financing in place.”