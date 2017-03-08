Nora Springs man loses appeal on gun conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Nora Springs man will remain in prison after losing his case at the state Court of Appeals.

30-year-old Adam Lee Hopper was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent and sentenced to up to five years behind bars. Authorities say he had a confrontation with his fiancée at their home on March 8, 2015 and fired a 22. Caliber rifle several times through both a wall and door of the home.

According to court documents, Hopper’s fiancée testified at his trial that she was afraid for her life because he was angry and had a gun.

In his appeal, Hopper argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove he fired a dangerous weapon at, into or inside an occupied building, as required by law to support the charge against him.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals rejected that argument. The Court ruled that the testimony of Hopper’s fiancée and the testimony of an investigator who said he found several bullet casings in the kitchen area and throughout the house were more than sufficient evidence to support his conviction.