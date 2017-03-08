Not guilty plea in alleged Mason City sex abuse

By Published:
Sean Dright

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for an Illinois man accused of sexually abusing a child in North Iowa.

29-year-old Sean Anthony Dright of Harvey, IL entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.  He allegedly touched a child sexually while he was living in Mason City between February and July of 2015.  Dright is charged with 2nd degree sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

He was arrested in Illinois on an outstanding warrant in February and shipped back to Mason City for prosecution.

Dright is due to stand trial on May 2.

