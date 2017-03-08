Picking up the pieces after the storm

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Some families are displaced after a severe storm hit homes across our area Monday night. One of those families is the Showalters.

Katy Showalter on her way home from dinner at her parents’ house with her kids and her husband was out of town when she pulled into the driveway and looked at her home.

“The roof is gone off of our second story,” she said. “On the second story is my three kids’ bedrooms and their bathroom so everything in their rooms is basically destroyed.”

And today she’s standing in what used to be her husband’s two story shop, all destroyed. Katy said she was panicking as she made calls to 911 and neighbors after seeing the wreckage.

“I was here thinking okay, I don’t have this strong person to help me but one of his friends came out they actually beat me back here, beat the fire department here and he stayed here the whole time and just make sure that we were able to secure the place,” Katy said.

Neighbors began showing up and offering any type of help they could give.

“I’m trying to direct them what to do but I don’t know what to do I’ve never done this this is foreign to me,” Katy said. “And so to have the people come in and just to hang to take the lead and say yes, go do this, it was extremely helpful.”

On Thursday, the insurance adjuster will be at the house to assess the damage and see where the family goes from here.

“I think that this is going to be a pretty long road of rebuilding you know with the second story completely gone,” Katy said. “I don’t know, I don’t know how long it’s going to be, it’s going to be a long time.”

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the family. If you would like to donate, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/katy-and-joel-tornado-relief-fund.