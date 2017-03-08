Probation for man accused of sharing pot with young girls

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man accused of sharing marijuana with young girls gets probation.

57-year-old Jack Evertt Greenwood was accused in May 2016 of asking two girls, ages 13 and 14, to come over to his trailer and smoke marijuana. He was charged with five drug crimes and one count of enticing a minor because he allegedly asked the 14-year-old to have sex with him.

In a deal with the prosecution, Greenwood pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and the other charges were dismissed.

He was given a five year prison sentence on Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court. However, that sentence was suspended and Greenwood will instead spend five years on probation.