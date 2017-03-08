Property damage at Northbridge Mall

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Malls have long been known as a place where young people hang out. Now juveniles are being blamed for some problems at a local shopping center.

At the Northbridge Mall you can shop, eat and even get your nails done, but there’s other activities happening at the mall that have many people concerned.

“They rough play out here. They kick holes in walls, bust the glass in the game room and rip water fountains off the walls,” said Allen VonHagen, Independent Contractor with Northbridge Mall.

As the maintenance worker at Northbridge Mall VonHagen sees it all. Recently there have been several incidents of property destruction at the hands of young people.

“It’s important for parents to realize when they send their kids to the mall that the kids know what acceptable behavior is,” said Lt. Darren Hanson, Albert Lea Police Department. “The mall doesn’t want all the kids running around out of control. The mall doesn’t have a problem if they’re hanging out there and acting respectfully.”

The ALPD is stepping up efforts to try to curb inappropriate behavior.

“If the mall doesn’t want them there then we take them home to mom and dad,” said Hanson. “We give them a trespassing notice and the notice says if they return to the property in a certain number of days then they can be charged with trespassing.”

KIMT also reached out to the owners of the mall who are based in California. They say they’re brainstorming ways to be more proactive to make sure this comes to an end.

The mall does have a curfew. Kids under 16 years old must have a parent with them on Friday and Saturday after 8 PM.