RAGBRAI Pass through Towns Prepare for July

GARNER, Iowa- Many folks are probably not ready to be pulling out their bikes just yet, but that’s not stopping city leaders from planning for the 2017 Registers Annual Great Ride Across Iowa.

Early this week the pass through towns for RAGBRAI 2017 were released and Garner is among the list of North Iowa towns on the list.

The last time Garner was a pass through town was 2010 and city leaders feel it was a positive experience. Currently city staff are working on getting volunteers as well as plans for making the event an enjoyable time for everyone.

“We felt 2010 was successful and can we fine-tune,” says Mayor Kenton Mick. “I’m sure we’ll find something to make it better. We are going to go through notes on what was good or bad and use that to come up with goals.”

Mayor Mick says folks enjoyed how often trash receptacles were emptied as well as enjoying the shade in central park in 2010.