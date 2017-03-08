The push for more rain gardens

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Our area saw quite a bit of rain this week and with spring right around the corner, a local public works department is hoping people consider installing rain gardens on their properties.

Rain gardens are strategically placed to allow storm water to temporary pool and eventually soak into the ground. Megan Moeller with Rochester Public Works says that’s important because it prevents storm water from running off onto the land, collecting pollutants and carrying them into our surface waters.

But she says the benefits of these gardens even go beyond that.

“The plants that are used in rain gardens are deep-rooted and that helps with erosion,” Moeller adds. “It helps lower maintenance because they don’t need to be watered in times of drought, they can out-compete types of weeds that may be growing.”

If you’ve considered installing a rain garden on your property, the City of Rochester wants to help make it happen. They’ll be awarding grants for 50% of what it costs to create rain gardens on residential, non-profit, and school properties. To learn more and/or to apply for a cost-share grant, there will be a rain garden workshop held March 20th from 7-9 p.m. in room 104 of the Government Center.