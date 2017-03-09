Bone Marrow Registry Drive March 21

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mercy Medical Center will host a bone marrow donor registry drive to raise awareness about the need for new donors.

The drive will take place on March 21 in Mason City.

Mercy Medical Center nurse Taylor Stille is organizing the event. She said a bone marrow transplant saved her father’s life after he was diagnosed with cancer. She said there are many people out there like her father whose lives could be saved by a donor.

“1 in every 540 people actually do match someone, which is huge,” said Stille. “It just increases the amount of donors that we need on the registry to be available if we were ever to need it.”

People can also join for the bone marrow donor registry online at https://join.bethematch.org/mercynorthia.