Cleanup continues after tornado

CLARKS GROVE, Minn.- Just three days after a tornado ripped through a small town in southern Minnesota efforts are still underway to help put the city back together.

Officials came together today to inspect more than 70 buildings and homes in the community.

As the streets finally clear up of left over debris Robert Rice, building inspector for the city of Albert Lea, and his team are ready to do some on-site property assessments.

“It gives the community an idea of the damages that they weren’t aware of,” said Rice. “They only see the visual portions of the damage. Then we bring things aware to them that could be more possible structural issues like wind damage and something shifted and caused a roof to split and they weren’t aware of it.”

“72 properties overall between residents and businesses and city buildings were damaged,” said Rich Hall, Freeborn County Emergency Management. “I think there is some damage here and the story needs to be told and go forward to the state.”

That story will head right to Governor Mark Dayton’s desk as local officials hope to get some funding for the city of Clarks Grove to rebuild, but not everyone was impacted by the storm.

“We were very fortunate that we have absolutely no damage at all in our buildings,” said Dirk DeVries, Arctic Cat.

Which is shocking since Arctic Cat is less than a half a mile from the Central Farm Service Grain Elevator and in between the Salon and the heart of downtown where most of the damage occurred.

“Businesses were less than 500 feet from us that were destroyed and the building is going to have to come down so it was pretty much a miracle,” said DeVries.

Now DeVries is ready to roll up his sleeves and help businesses repair broken windows, siding and their roofs.

“We tried to loan out some equipment so people can get some things done,” said DeVries.

Rice wants to remind homeowners to be careful when hiring a contractor. He says you should make sure they are official before handing over any money.

Once officials calculate their data they will send it to the Governor’s Office to see if they qualify for any state funding.