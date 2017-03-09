Dexter woman gets probation for stabbing

By Published:
Thia Olson

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman who said she stabbed her boyfriend because she was “tired of his drug use” has been sentenced.

41-year-old Thia Frae Olson of Dexter was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court to 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

Olson pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree assault for the stabbing that took place on April 19, 2016.  She was arrested after authorities found a shirtless man in Austin bleeding from a wound to his back.

