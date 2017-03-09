Dynamite Media Helps Non-Profits Build Websites for Free

MASON CITY, Iowa- A local web design company is helping local non-profits build their websites for free.

Jeffrey Short, the founder of Dynamite Media, said he’ll be doing the web design services twice a year. A site for the Garner Community Christian Child Care was recently completed. He plans to work on the next project in September.

“It’s really cool to be able to give these non-profits an opportunity to take technology to the next level and utilize a website the way it could be used,” said Short. “Contact forms, the ability to upload meal calendars, registration forms.”

Short said with many non-profits working to help out people in the community, he wanted to give back and show appreciation.

“There’s a lot of non-profits in the area that may not have the budget for a new website, but it could definitely help their business out,” said Short.

People can nominate a local non-profit for a free web design online at http://www.dynamitemedia.co/giving-back/.