Fatal crash in Freeborn County

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. – A fatal rollover crash happened in Freeborn County early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it occurred around 3:46 am on Interstate 35 near the exit ramp to Highway 251. A southbound 1997 Toyota 4Runner went out of control, traveled down the center median and rolled before coming to a stop in the off ramp.

The driver, identified as a 37-year-old from Austin, was ejected from the vehicle. The 4Runner also had a passenger from Rochester and one from Albert Lea. Their names are expected to be released later Thursday.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Ellendale and Gold Cross ambulances assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.