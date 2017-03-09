Man convicted of murder in fatal overdose

Related Coverage Rochester man charged with third-degree murder after overdose death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A judge has found a man guilty of 3rd degree murder for providing the drugs that killed a man.

54-year-old Darnell McDaniels of Rush City was charged in March 2016 for the death of Daniel Kean, who was found dead in January 2015 after an overdose of heroin.

Authorities say McDaniels has a long history of selling drugs and he was present during another heroin overdose in February 2016.

McDaniels waived his right to a jury trial and his case was heard by a judge, who handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday.

A sentencing date has not been set.