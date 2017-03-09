Mayo Clinic unveils $217 million construction project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has announced a $217 million modernization project.

It is a five-year plan for large scale modernization and expansion of the St. Mary’s campus and includes the addition of three floors to the Generose Building and the completion of three floors in the East Tower. There will be renovation and expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Cardiovascular Diseases Intensive Care Unit and associated spaces will also be updated and expanded.

“These enhancements further Mayo Clinic’s mission of advancing the practice by investing in our facilities to help ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients,” says C. Michel Harper, M.D., executive dean for practice at Mayo Clinic. “The improvement of our facilities is a natural extension of Mayo Clinic’s efforts to provide both a modern and coordinated health care environment.”

In addition to the St. Mary’s improvements, Mayo Clinic says it is moving Cardiac Surgery to the third floor of the East Tower to accommodate the projected future growth of surgical cases.