Mayo named one of the best companies for employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has been named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

On the annual list from Fortune manazine, Mayo came in at 84, up two spots from 2016. This is the 14th straight year Mayo has made the list.

“Each staff member makes Mayo Clinic a great place to work and a great place for people with serious and complex medical concerns to find solutions and healing,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition from Fortune, because it directly reflects our team’s commitment to patients and to one other.”

