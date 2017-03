Related Coverage Nora Springs man arrested on meth charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – Delivering methamphetamine to an undercover informant gets probation for a Nora Springs man.

48-year-old Kai Adam Kral pleaded guilty to two counts of controlled substance violation. Authorities say he provided meth to someone working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force on two occasions in May 2016.

He was given a 10 year prison sentence on each count but that was suspended and he will have to be on probation for three to five years.