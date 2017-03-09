Reaction to Proposed Changes in Bottle Return Law

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers are considering a bill that would mean you couldn’t return cans and bottles to get your 5-cents back.

A new poll by Ann Selzer, President and Owner of Selzer and Company, shows 88 percent of Iowans say the current bottle bill has been good for the state.

Haley Dobson of Mason City said she would fall in that percentage and believes it would be unfortunate if the bill turned into law. Dobson said she returns her bottles, cans, and plastics on a regular basis.

“The best part about being able to recycle is getting some money back that you spent on the cans and soda pop,” said Dobson. “I use it for gas, it helps me get to work.”

Dobson said a lot more people may start throwing cans and bottles in the garbage can instead of recycling if people no longer can get a 5-cent refund.