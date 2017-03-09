The Importance of Rape Kits

MASON CITY, Iowa – In a survey done by the Crime Victim Assistance Division they found the number one reason these untested rape kits go untested is because a victim decides not to press charges.

For Jordan Jackson of Mason City that wasn’t a thought. Jackson says at the age of 13 she was staying at friend’s house, when a stranger took her, raped her and left her in an alley. Jackson says her friends found her and she took action. She went to police and ended up in the hospital where they examined her and did a rape kit, her case went to court and she says the man who raped her went to prison. Now she’s speaking out about why she feels getting help to get justice, is worth it.

“A lot of times people are so scared of the outcome and they don’t realize how rejuvenating it can be to have that justice be done unto that person, to see them take, get the punishment for what they’ve done. I understand the fear but I think in the long run you’re going to get better enjoyment out of life when you do pursue action,” Jackson said.

Breaking it down by numbers, the highest number of untested kits in our area include Decorah Police department has 39, while Mason City Police has 28. Hampton Police have 17 untested kids and Lake Mills Police Department has four.