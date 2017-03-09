Thornton residents excited to see RAGBRAI riders

THORNTON, Iowa – On Wednesday it was announced that Thornton will be one of the pass through towns for the first time ever. And initial reactions seem positive.

“I thought oh good I’ll go watch it for a while you know it’s fun to watch them,” Thornton resident Richard Bell said.

“It was a big surprise we’re a very small community and we don’t have a lot going on,” City Clerk Michelle Duff said. “So it’ll be something really fun for the residents.”

As the exact routes for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa are announced, plans are beginning to form for the small communities which will be seeing the thousand plus people go through.

“I’ve participated in a day or two before and just being in Mason City and Clear Lake it seems overwhelming there and I can’t imagine in Thornton,” Duff said.

Although many may be worried about the volume of people, Bell says he doesn’t think it’ll be a problem since it’ll be early in the day.

“You won’t see people partying here I don’t think at that time in the morning,” Bell said. “I think they’ll just be getting a good start, maybe they’ll stop for coffee and use the bathroom facilities and keep on trucking.”

And with just over four months to go, many are excited to see riders come through the town for the first time.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” Bell said.

“We’re a small community we don’t get a lot of publicity or anything like that,” Duff said. “It’s just a great time to get out and let people know what Thornton is all about.”