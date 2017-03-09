Ultrasound volunteers needed

MASON CITY, Iowa – Attention pregnant women, a local health center is asking for you to come in and get an ultrasound to help train its nurses.

The Caring Pregnancy Center in Mason City will be holding training for nurses the week of March 20 and they need up to 50 women in their first trimester to come in for ultrasounds.

“We are going to be training new ultrasound nurses and for that purpose then need to practice on real people,” Director of Client Services Nancy Paltzer said.

The ultrasound will be provided at no cost. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are interested in volunteering for the training you can contact the Caring Pregnancy Center.