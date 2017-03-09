Watershed seeks help

By Published: Updated:

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Shell Rock River Watershed District is reaching out to county officials for some help.

Since July of 2016 they have been brainstorming ideas for funding requests. Recently they formalized a request to Freeborn County asking for $2 million to begin the process of dredging Fountain Lake.

This move will help improve water quality even more in Fountain Lake.

“I think that everyone wants the lakes clean and it took a long time to pollute them probably hundreds of years so in this case we’ve been working 13 years to clean them up and we’re progressing well I believe,” said Gary Pestorious, Vice Charman, SRRWD.

The group has wanted to dredge Fountain Lake for over a decade.

