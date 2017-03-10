Do you know how old your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – We all know the saying, “Fall back, Spring forward.” It’s that time again, daylight saving begins at 2:00 a.m. this Sunday. As always, it’s a good reminder to make sure your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

A less common reminder, but an important one is to check how old the devices are. Besides putting fresh batteries in smoke and CO detectors, the Rochester Fire Department says you should also check the manufacture date on the back of them. If CO detectors are older than 5 years, it’s time to buy a new one. The same goes for smoke detectors that are 10 years or older.

Deputy Chief Vance Swisher says the “test” button may still work on older devices but that doesn’t mean that the sensing chambers within the devices are functioning.

“What’s unfortunate is we’re finding a trend where either the homes do not have detectors or the detectors that are there are out of their service life and need to be replaced and don’t work appropriately,” he explains.

Just this past week, RFD responded to two different calls where the homes didn’t have detectors. One was a carbon monoxide incident, the other a fire. Thankfully though, there weren’t any injuries.