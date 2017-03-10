Elaborate break in reported in Olmsted County

Related Coverage Armed Robbery Reported In Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says someone went through a lot of trouble for a few packs of cigarettes.

A burglary was reported Wednesday at Jeff’s Little Store at 5395 Highway 52 South. The Sheriff’s Office says a stolen saw was used to cut through the siding at the back of the building and then the sheet rock was broken through to gain entry. The security camera in the store were also disabled.

All that was taken, however, were some packs of cigarettes.

The Sheriff’s Office says the saw was left at the scene and it had been reported stolen in Byron in December 2016.

Jeff’s Little Store was also the victim of a reported armed robbery on February 8.