Floyd woman accused of child endangerment

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd county woman is facing a charge of child endangerment after an auto accident.

The Charles City Police Department says 31-year-old Bobbi Quade of Floyd was driving in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive late Wednesday afternoon when she lost control and struck a dumpster and a car. Authorities say there were two female children in Quade’s vehicle, both under five years old. One suffered a cut on the top of her head and needed medical attention.

According to the criminal complaint, the arresting officer said Quade had red, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test allegedly showed her with a blood alcohol content of .12, well over the legal limit of .08.

Quade has been charged with child endangerment causing injury, a felony, and an aggravated misdemeanor OWI-2nd offense.

Authorities say Quade was first convicted of OWI in 2008.