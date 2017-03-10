Floyd woman accused of child endangerment

By Published:
Bobbi Quade

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd county woman is facing a charge of child endangerment after an auto accident.

The Charles City Police Department says 31-year-old Bobbi Quade of Floyd was driving in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive late Wednesday afternoon when she lost control and struck a dumpster and a car.  Authorities say there were two female children in Quade’s vehicle, both under five years old.  One suffered a cut on the top of her head and needed medical attention.

According to the criminal complaint, the arresting officer said Quade had red, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.  A field sobriety test allegedly showed her with a blood alcohol content of .12, well over the legal limit of .08.

Quade has been charged with child endangerment causing injury, a felony, and an aggravated misdemeanor OWI-2nd offense.

Authorities say Quade was first convicted of OWI in 2008.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s