Guest Editors help local students with their writing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Students at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester are getting some writing help from guest editors.

Fifth graders got to work one-on-one with volunteers from the community, including KIMT News 3’s own Adam Sallet.

Each student has an important person in history they’ve been researching for a paper and presentation. Editors, like Adam went over both the essay and the speech with their students. 5th grader Rocco Ruggeri told us what Adam has been helping him with.

“How to make the sentences a bit longer and more informative, and getting rid of some stuff that wasn’t necessarily needed,” he explains.

The students will give dress up and give a speech as each of their historical figures next Wednesday.

Other guest editors included Rochester Fire Fighters, Police Officers, and School Board Members.