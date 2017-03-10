Head Start Program Encourages Literacy Proficiency

CLEAR LAKE , Iowa – State Representative Sharon Steckman is busy at the capitol, but she took some time on her day off to read to kids in the Head Start Program At Clear Lake.

“We have so many working parents where were one of the highest in the nation for both parents working outside the home, so this helps the kids have interaction and social time with other kids,” says Steckman.

Steckman emphasizes the importance of early literacy.

In fact, in 2012, the legislature passed a law that focuses on making sure all students are proficient in reading by the end of third grade.

Which was achieved by an early warning system.

Now more than 60% of Iowa schools using that method are showing improvement.

“We view literacy as being a very important part of our program and all of our classrooms support a rich environment, so we are able to provide the children and the families with books throughout the year that they can keep and have at home,” says Melissa Nelson, Head Start/ Early Head Start Program Coordinator.

After closing out her reading session with the kids, Steckman had a piece of advice to share with parents.

“I firmly believe reading to kids every night before they go to bed, read it to them before nap time, getting them in the habit of pointing out the pictures that’s in the book, the printed words.”