Homemade Slime is Popular, But is it Safe?

MASON CITY, Iowa- Homemade slime is a popular craft with kids right now, but the trend has some people wondering how safe is it?

“It’s really simple,” said 10-year-old Ava Eilers of Mason City. “You just take a whole bunch of ingredients and mix them together.”

Eilers said she and her friends love making the ‘do it yourself’ slime.

“Sometimes we trade and play with each others, and make stuff out of it,” said Eilers. “Sometimes we have contests to see who makes the best things.”

The recipe includes Borax, a chemical which is commonly used in household cleaners. Tugs Daycare and Preschool owner Nikole Benson said inhaling the substances can be harmful.

“When they’re playing with it, not only do they put their hands in eyes and their mouth, but they’re also put the slime on their face, and they can blow bubbles with it,” said Benson. “I mean it’s also contact, it’s not only inhalation, it’s the actual contact with the skin as well.”

Benson said the gooey homemade slime is not allowed at her daycare.

“Everything in a childcare setting has to be to certain standards, so laundry detergent or Borax is not something we’re ever allowed to use in a craft because it is dangerous,” said Benson.

Dr. Charity Baker of Rockwell said the slime is safe for kids to play with and touch. She said there’s only a small amount of Borax used to make the slime and once it’s mixed into the solution, the Borax can’t be inhaled since it’s no longer in the form of a powder.