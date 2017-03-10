Locker room safety for students

MASON CITY, IOWA – Whether you’re an athlete or a student required to take physical education, the locker room is a familiar environment, but what is being done to make students feel safe and free of judgement?

With recent reports of sexual abuse in locker rooms, we’re taking a look at how these situations can be avoided.

The small town of Dietrich in Idaho was turned upside down when one teen was accused of sexually assaulting a teammate with a coat hanger in the school locker room which had no adult supervision.

During his February 24 sentencing hearing, he was not given any jail time, but many questioned: how safe are locker rooms for athletes and students who use them on a daily basis and do they feel safe and protected when using them?

Principal of Mason City High School, Dan Long says,”There are coach’s offices or teacher’s office in the locker room so that you can be within ear shot, eyesight or directly right out in the gym or the hallway.”

While many students may not feel the threat of a being physically harmed, for some the locker room can be intimidating.

“Sometimes in the gym locker room there is a few uncomfortable people, but normally it’s very comfortable it’s not a very awkward situation,” says student athlete Brandon Wiman.

Coach Tyler Ketelsen has worked with student athletes for years.

He knows that not everyone is enjoys the locker room experience.

He says, “We also have other facilities that are a little bit more private and secluded for students who don’t quite feel safe or confident in those settings we have.”

After all, the locker room shouldn’t just be a place to change.

“We want the locker room area to be a safe environment physically, emotionally and socially,” says Ketelsen.