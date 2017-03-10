Man arrested in Rochester after car chase ends in collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

Rochester police tried to apprehend 44-year-old Calvin Coolidge Reavers at around 3:25 pm Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1900 block of 8 ½ Street SE. Reavers allegedly drove away and the officer says the chase was stopped after Reavers hit speeds of 60 in a 30 mile per hour zone.

A short time later, Reavers allegedly crashed into a minivan at the intersection of 13th Avenue and 8 ½ Street SE. The female driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries and police say Reavers ran away on foot but was caught.

Among the charges facing Reavers is criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a peace officer. Police say he also had methamphetamine in his possession.