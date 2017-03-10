Mason City man charged with possession of stolen property

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has had another run in with the law.

27-year-old Mitch L. Buesing of Mason City was arrested Friday morning after police searched his home at 95 Oak Run Drive. Buesing has been charged with 2nd degree possession of stolen property. He is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

He is also accused of a September 3, 2016 burglary on Owl Avenue in Cerro Gordo County. He is pleading not guilty to 1st degree theft and 2nd degree burglary. A trial is scheduled for April 4.

In addition, Buesing was charged with interference with official acts for allegedly running away from law enforcement when they tried to arrest him on September 13, 2016. There was a non-jury trial and a judge found Buesing not guilty.