Mason City man charged with possession of stolen property

By Published: Updated:

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has had another run in with the law.

27-year-old Mitch L. Buesing of Mason City was arrested Friday morning after police searched his home at 95 Oak Run Drive.  Buesing has been charged with 2nd degree possession of stolen property.  He is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

He is also accused of a September 3, 2016 burglary on Owl Avenue in Cerro Gordo County.  He is pleading not guilty to 1st degree theft and 2nd degree burglary.  A trial is scheduled for April 4.

In addition, Buesing was charged with interference with official acts for allegedly running away from law enforcement when they tried to arrest him on September 13, 2016.  There was a non-jury trial and a judge found Buesing not guilty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s