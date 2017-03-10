Mother continues to honor son’s memory

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two K9 officers for the Rochester Police Department got some much needed protection on Friday.

Two vests that will protect them in the field were donated by Joyce Meyer of Spring Valley. Meyer lost her son, Jason, in 1999 in an accident. Jason was a fairly new member of the Grand Meadow Police Department and died while responding to a call. Joyce tells us it’s important for her to continue to give back to members of law enforcement.

There is also a scholarship in Jason’s memory which has helped more than two dozen students now.