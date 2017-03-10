Northwestern Steakhouse Named ‘Most Iconic’ in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa- A local restaurant is being recognized for their great tasting steaks people continue to come back for.

Thrillist, an online food and drink magazine, recently named Northwestern Steakhouse the most iconic restaurant in Iowa. The restaurant is known for their steaks prepared Greek style, cooked in extra virgin olive oil, butter and a special blend of Greek seasonings.

Kegen Fingalsen of Manly said Northwestern Steakhouse is one of his favorite places to go when he dines out. “All the times I’ve been here, I’ve had to wait outside sometimes and just talking to people waiting in line,” said Fingalsen. “Where are you from? Southern Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois. It’s just kind of cool getting that perspective from people coming around from all over.”

The restaurant was established in 1920 with it’s original name Pete’s Place. The owners moved to it’s present location in 1954 and it was renamed Northwestern Steakhouse.