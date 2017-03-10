Proposal for a Gold Cross facility

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Mayo Clinic is one step closer to a new facility in Albert Lea. They are looking to add a gold cross facility.

It will be located on the corner of West Ave. and W Clark St. near Central Park.

It would feature house offices, training space, crew quarters and ambulance space.

The cost of this project is $2.2 million and the hospital will pay for it.

Chad Adams, Albert Lea City Manager, believes this is a smart move.

“It’s important for the community because we’ve been seeing a lot of demand for ambulance service in Albert Lea and the surrounding area,” said Adams. “Our fire department does go out on a lot of medical calls. This will also bring some stability in jobs in the area.”

On March 13th the city council will vote on the project.