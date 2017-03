Related Coverage Rochester police: Man assaulted by neighbor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of assault is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

31-year-old Gael Aburu Olery of Rochester entered a guilty plea Friday to trespass and a count of 5th degree assault was dismissed. Police say Olery climbed into a neighbor’s home through a broken window on September 2, 2016 and punched the neighbor in the face.

He has been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation and must perform 20 hours of community work service.