Rochester Meat Company issues recall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A food producer is recalling 13,330 pounds of pork sausage products because of a mistake on the label.

Rochester Meat Company is recalling five different products because they contain monosodium glutamate but that is not listed in the ingredients.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall affects the following raw pork sausage items that were produced between November 14, 2016 and February 3, 2017:

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 40 patties per box of Rochester Meat Company “Pork Sausage Patties,” bearing the case code 10012724390418.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 50 patties per box of Rochester Meat Company “Pork Sausage Patties,” bearing the case code 10012724390517.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 80 patties per box of Rochester Meat Company “Pork Sausage Patties,” bearing the case code 1002724390029.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 50 patties per box of Rochester Meat Company “Pork Sausage Patties NAT,” bearing the case code 1002724390036.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing 160 – 1 oz. links of Rochester Meat Company “Pork Sausage Links,” bearing the case code 1002724391002.

Those boxes were shipped to locations in Minnesota, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They have the establishment number “EST. 8999” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of any illness connected to this meat.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Debbie Green, Customer Service Manager, at (618) 857-4011.