MASON CITY, Iowa – The American Physical Therapy Association is taking time to help provide those in need with shoes and one local group is lending a helping hand.

The North Iowa Area Physical Therapist Assistant Club has been hosting Shoes for Kids for several years now.

The goal is to collect as many athletic shoes and socks for children and families in need.

The NIACC club members have created signs and drop off boxes all over campus, so that others can contribute.

“With physical therapy you have to keep good posture, so like shoes that’s the first thing we look at how your feet are sitting so that’s kind of the direction we are going there,” says Justin Zimmerman, Student, NIACC Physical Therapy Assistant Program.

Half of the shoes collected will be donated locally and the other half will be delivered to children in Boston during the American Physical Therapy Conference.