“Tell it Like it Is” Survey

MASON CITY, Iowa – You may have noticed while grabbing coffee Friday morning city leaders wanting to know your opinions about the best way to grow the city.

Places in Mason City and Clear Lake like Pro’s Sandwhich Shop had two volunteers asking customers to fill out this survey. Questions include why should someone outside North Iowa move here? What do you love the most about the region? E

David Spilman from Clear Lake asked to fill it out says this is a good way to go about it.

“Well it’s a good place their eating here. They feel good and feel good about showing what is possible,” Spilman said.

You can take the survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VisionNorthIowa.