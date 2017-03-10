Waterloo man seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Iowa man is seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Daniel Paul Allen of Waterloo, IA was driving a pickup truck north on State Highway 65, exiting to 5th Avenue South in Minneapolis, when he smashed into the concrete median wall and guard rail face. The truck rolled and knocked down a light pole.

Allen suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries in the accident, which happened just before 8 pm Thursday. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The Minneapolis Police Department assisted at the scene.