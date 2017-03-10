What’s next for MNsure?

AUSTIN, Minn- It’s a hot topic for many folks in Minnesota – the rising cost of healthcare premiums. Today officials came together to talk about the next steps for MNsure.

They say that people buying MNsure policies are getting older which could mean increasing costs for the younger generation.

This year the average tax credit in Mower County was more than $1,000 a month and many folks took advantage of that.

Allison O’Toole, CEO of MNsure, is hoping to be as transparent with folks as possible especially with President Trump looking into new health care options.

“I’m focused on Minnesotans knowing the impact of the proposals coming forth on the financial assistance that’s provided on the Affordable Care Act and now the new proposals,” said O’Toole.

She says more than 90% of Minnesotans now have health insurance coverage which is the highest insured-rate in state history.

The next open enrollment period for MNsure is November 1st.