Giving Your Best Fundraiser

MASON CITY, Iowa – KIMT news 3 and our giving your best partners, First Citizens Bank and Diamond Jo Casino kicked off the annual Giving Your Best Family Fair, along with families that came out to join in on the fun.

Booths were filled with activities such as arts and crafts and games at the North Iowa Area Events Center.

Lanna Duncan, who plays for the Manly Heat softball team came out to volunteer says she had a great time giving back to the community.

“It’s important to give back to the community because it’s kind of where you live and you can fun,” says Duncan.

The fair was free and open to the public.