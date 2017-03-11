The more things stay the same, the more things change. It can be hard to notice societal evolution or devolution because we’re always right in the middle of it with few markers to tell us how far, high or deep we have gone. That’s why it is important to pay attention to things that have lasted for generations and observe how they have and haven’t been altered by economic, technological and cultural change. It’s the only way to viscerally understand how different things have been over time and how they got to be that way.

That’s what this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown will attempt to do as we examine an American icon that was around long before most of us were born yet remains relevant generations later. It’s “King Kong” (1933) vs. “King Kong” (1976) vs. “King Kong” (2005) vs. “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) as we try to hold up a giant ape as a mirror to modernity.

Analyzing these films is made a great deal easier by the fact that the first three have literally the same frickin’ plot.

Some people go to a mysterious island.

They find a giant ape.

They bring it back to America to make money off it as a spectacle.

Things go horribly wrong.

In 1933, it’s maverick movie producer Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) who leads the way. In 1976, it’s oil industry executive Fred Wilson (Charles Grodin). And in 2005, we go back to the setting of the 1930s and much dodgier version of Denham (Jack Black). Both Denham’s have made their name filming the wildest and most remote locations on Earth, through with the original considerably more successful than his 21st century rendition. Their plan is to use Skull Island as the backdrop of their greatest motion picture ever. In last minute need of a leading lady, the Denhams both recruit Ann Darrow (Fay Wray and Naomi Watts) from the depths of Depression-era poverty and sweep her away to her anthropomorphic destiny.

Fred Wilson, however, has a different agenda. With a story set firmly in the 1970s, a time when adventurous movie producers would be more of an anachronism than a rocket ship in the Middle Ages, Wilson is heading to Skull Island because he thinks it’s the location of a huge oil reserve that will make him and his employers even richer than they already are. Along the way, his ship rescues Dwan (a shockingly skeletal Jessica Lange. Seriously. If you think body image problems are a 21st century thing, take a look at the visible bones jutting out on Lange here). A party girl who is the sole survivor of the destruction of a movie producer’s pleasure yacht, Dwan is pure 1970s all the way through. From her astrological preoccupations to acting like she’s on some sort of unprescribed pharmaceutical through the entire film to the sad emptiness lying just under the surface of her skin, Dwan might as well be lugging a giant disco ball everywhere she goes.

The putative hero of the first three films also comes in slightly altered forms. In 1933, it’s John Driscoll (Bruce Cabot). He’s the first mate of the ship and a frightening glimpse into male-female relationships in pre-WW II America. Driscoll represents a cultural concept that heroic, manly men should be utterly divorced from romance and sexuality. They’re supposed to consider women annoying and vaguely repulsive nuisances who are good for absolutely nothing…until they finally meet the perfect creature they fall madly in love with, marry and live happily ever after. It’s a good reminder that as much as some might complain about the sexual revolution and feminism, the olden days were pretty damn messed up.

In 1976, our hero is Jack Prescott (Jeff Bridges). Only a smidge less unmistakably 70s-ish than Dwan because he’s playing a stereotype that’s had a longer lifespan in academia, Prescott is a long haired, shaggy bearded college professor who stows away on Wilson’s ship, serves as the main source of exposition for the film and represents pre-Ronald Reagan environmental and anti-capitalist activism in all their myopic glory. There are few better examples of zeitgeist than “King Kong” (1976), where the film blatantly shows Kong as a creature who not only kills a bunch of innocent people and has been killing them for a long time but as a 50 foot tall monster who wants to have sex with the diminutive Dwan…and no one in the audience is meant to care. Viewers are expected to ignore the inherent dangers of Kong because he’s part of nature and nature can never be wrong and they’re expected to be blasé about the prospects of giant ape rape because…well, what else can women expect out of life?

In fact, perhaps the most striking thing out of all four movies is how the sexual dimension of the Kong/woman relationship changes so drastically through the first three films. In 1933, the sex element is mostly under the surface and comes out only in one scene where Kong peals away some of Ann’s clothes. In 1976, Kong’s desire to have sex with Dwan is not only pushed into the audience’s face but none of the characters in the movie, not even Dwan, appear at all bothered by this monstrously bizarre bestiality. And in 2005, thankfully, the sexual component of Kong and Ann is completely excised from the story. There’s not even a hint of it, which on the one hand says something good about how American society has changed its view of casual rape references but it also says something a bit more questionable about a well-established part of a story being flushed down the memory hole because it no longer conforms to today’s sensibilities.

Anyway, back to our triumvirate of heroes. In 2005, Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody) is a famed writer shanghaied by Denham into joining the voyage to Skull Island. Jack is…well, just a plot device. He doesn’t have much of a character and Adrien Brody doesn’t seem to be making much of an effort. The love affair between he and Ann is the most forced, phony and unconvincing of all three movies, which is saying quite a lot considering that the other two put less thought into their romances than a cheap, airport Valentine’s Day card.

In all three flicks, the initial meeting of white men with the island natives is following by Ann/Dwan’s kidnap and offering to Kong as a sacrifice. The natives are an interesting cultural snapshot. The 1933 presentation of the islanders is slightly racist but no worse than you’d expect from the time. The 1976 version is less racist but mostly because the islanders are largely absent, as though the film didn’t quite know what to do with them and avoided having them on screen as much as possible. The 2005 film, however, gives us a super-racist version of the Skull Island natives. They’re not just primitives. They are overtly malevolent savages with no depth or nuance at all and they get a lot more screen time to show it off. It’s almost as if the 2005 filmmakers thought that because they put a black guy in a significant supporting role that it freed them to go over the top with the “ooga booga” when it came to the islanders.

Anyway, John/Jack is the only one of the rescue team to make it through and bring Ann/Dwan back, leading Kong into a trap where he’s captured and shipped back to New York City. The Denhams put Kong on display as the centerpiece of a Broadway show while Wilson presents him as some sort of corporate symbol. In all cases, Kong breaks free of his chains, goes on a rampage, kidnaps Ann/Dwan and climbs to the highest point in The Big Apple (Empire State Building in the 30s, World Trade Center in the 70s). The beast is blasted by biplanes/helicopter gunships and…SPOILER ALERT…dies. The 1933 and 2005 films close with Denham’s famous line “’Twas beauty killed the beast” while the 1976 movie does something very interesting where the media surrounding Kong’s dead body is distracted by the distraught Dwan. They swarm around her and ignore the giant ape, which is a commentary on short attention spans or an obsession with the trivial over the profound or something.

As films go, the 1933 version is barely watchable anymore and don’t let anyone tell you it’s because it’s so old. “Frankenstein” (1931) remains a darn good motion picture and it’s even older. “King Kong” (1933) has some impressive looking sets but the acting is terrible. I’m talking late night infomercial terrible. The special effects are impressive if you think about all the work that went into the stop motion animation but they are ghastly compared to what we get in 30 second detergent commercial today. It is visually distinctive compared to modern motion pictures because there are hardly any close up shots in the film, though whether that’s due to technological limitations, early movies working off the visual language of stage plays or production pre-dating the 20th century fixation on the individual, I can’t say. The original “King Kong” retains interest as a cinema time capsule but has little else to offer.

“King Kong” (1976) has better performances and does a great job of refashioning the original story to work in a much different world, but the special effects are honestly worse than in 1933. Kong is just a guy in a rubber suit with an animatronic mask that frequently makes him look like a sex offender. The green screen technology used to make Kong look huge is worse than the stuff your local weatherman employs when making his forecast. Stop motion had largely fallen out of favor by the time of the remake but there was nothing to replace it. So while the original had Kong fighting other giant monsters, the remake has the guy in the Kong suit roll around on the ground with an incredibly fake-looking snake. And the giant ape hand and full-size Kong dummy that the movie uses look like props from a comedy sketch.

“King Kong” (2005) is three hours long and the first hour is a freakin’ dumpster fire. It is labored and ponderous and self-important and stupid and an absolute chore to watch. The last two hours, though, are dominated by men fighting giant monsters, giant monsters fighting each other, the great motion capture acting of Andy Serkis that makes Kong a real animal instead of an anthropomorphized fantasy and co-writer/director Peter Jackson’s remarkable job of creating a meaningful bond between Kong and Ann. Kong sees Ann as a favored pet and cares for her as much as any of us love our pets. Ann is captivated by the sheer magnificence of Kong and is grateful to him for saving her life. There’s as much believable emotion as you could ever have between a woman and a 50 foot high special effect.

Even being one-third awful and having way, way, waaaaay more characters than necessary, “King Kong” (2005) is hands down the best of the first three films.

Which brings us to “Kong: Skull Island” (2017). Made by the people responsible for the 2014 Godzilla remake, it’s essentially the same thing just with a stupider script and more giant monster fights. So, if your complaint about “Godzilla” (2014) was not enough Godzilla, they fixed that. If your complaint was they spent so much time building up Bryan Cranston’s character to where he’s the most interesting thing in the film, only to throw him away so they could focus on some generic young beefcake, they screwed up even worse.

Set at the end of the Vietnam War (for reasons which will become obvious when they make the “Godzilla vs. King Kong” movie this is all building towards), a member of the super-secret organization introduced in the Godzilla remake joins a mapping expedition of the newly-discovered-by-satellite Skull Island. Bill Randa (John Goodman) brings along a military team led by Samuel L. Jackson (who has a different name in the movie, of course, but by this time we all know it’s just Samuel L. Jackson) and a jungle tracker (Tom Hiddleston). Why there’s any need for a specialized jungle tracker when there’s already a team of soldiers who’ve been fighting in the jungles of Vietnam is one of the those stupid things in the script I mentioned earlier. There’s also a war photographer (Brie Larson), another member of the super-secret organization (Corey Hawkins), some scientists, the generic soldier characters in the military team, a WWI pilot (John C. Reilly) who has been stuck on the island since crashing there in 1944 and a partridge in a pear tree.

The plot, such as it is, revolves around the conflict between Samuel L. Jackson’s quest for revenge on Kong because the giant ape killed his men and everybody else’s desire to just get the heck off the island, and the conflict between Kong and another group of giant monsters who has been tormenting the island for centuries. The credits list one person who came up with the story and three more who wrote the screenplay but “Kong: Skull Island” feels like at least a half-dozen where also involved with the script, each contributing individual bits and pieces of narrative that may make sense on their own but turn into an illogical goulash when thrown together.

The giant monster fights, however, are pretty darn impressive.

There are few direct comparisons between “Kong: Skull Island” and its three predecessors because this is less a remake and more a prequel for that inevitable “Godzilla vs. King Kong” flick, but an undeniable general difference is still quite instructive. The first three Kong movies, whatever you believe their strengths or weaknesses, were motion pictures made by people who wanted to make good motion pictures. “Kong: Skull Island” might as well be a new clothing line or perfume or weight loss gimmick. It’s simply a product. They announced they were going to make it. They announced when it would be released. Then they scrambled to slap together something on a cinema assembly line to satisfy both of those announcements.

Sometimes that produces a disastrous result. Not this time. “Kong: Skull Island” is reasonably entertaining and leaves you anxious to see King Kong match up against the King of All Monsters, but it’s the same sort of anticipation you have for riding a brand new rollercoaster at an amusement park. You’re not expecting a good story or memorable characters or any sort of lasting impression. You just hope for a decent momentary thrill.

Oh, and the Skull Island natives this time around? They’re a perfect example of the confused caution that surrounds issues of race in the early 21st century. It’s not at all clear what race they are or what they’re culture is like and all they do is stand around silently looking either menacing or wise, depending on the needs of the plot. The first three flicks may have been racist but at least they presented the islanders as human beings. They’re just breathing scenery the fourth time around.

“King Kong” (2005) takes this Throwdown, with a strong recommendation you skip over the first hour. Trust me, you won’t miss anything. As for where our society is heading? Well…what we call progress is often merely some things getting better and some things getting worse and caring more about the former than the latter. Movies today show us things beyond the wildest imaginings of past generations. They also can’t plot their way out of a paper bag. If you care about the former, it’s a new Golden Age. If you care about the latter, it’s the decline and fall of civilization. Eventually, somebody is proved right. All we can do is wait and see.

