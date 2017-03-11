Preparing for the storm

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Semis, cars and buses rushing by on Interstate 35, all headed somewhere, hopefully before the storm hits.

“We are just out enjoying the last day before the snow comes in and kind of getting the feel of what it’s going to be like when it comes again,” Charles City resident Larry Mullen said. “It’s cold, it’s getting cold again for March.”

Mullen was in Clear Lake running errands hoping to get everything done before the storm hits.

Meanwhile in Mason City, a couple boys were throwing the pigskin around before the weather turns.

“I’m sick of it, I just wish it could go away,” Nick Sibert said.

Nick is on spring break next week and even though he doesn’t have big plans, he’s still sick of winter.

“It’s been weird,” he said. “I would prefer the sun.”

But for others, they know it’s just part of the drill.

“It’s not unusual for March,” Mullen said. “I mean it kinda came in like a lamb and I think it’s going to leave us like a lion. Sometimes we’ve had snow 10 feet deep or drifts that deep this time of year.”