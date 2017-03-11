Travelers Preparing for Snow Storm

MASON CITY, Iowa – People that were heading out for vacation to visit family members made their way through TSA check lines at Rochester International Airport.

And it was just in time before the snow storm.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back, I always love to come visit family and friends but I’m looking forward to the sunny warm embrace of Florida,” says Christine Schlitt, Traveler.

Schlitt is originally from North East Iowa, but has been living in Orlando for twenty years now.

Once she got the news about the snow storm approaching she made sure she was prepared.

“I’ve been in contact and I’m flying American Airlines, so I’ve been in contact with their website looking for traveler alerts, making sure I got to the airport in plenty of time to checking in. I do have a connecting flight in Chicago with an extensive layover, so I’m hoping not to be there any longer than I have to be,” says Schlitt.

Others like Matt Alto, took to the streets of downtown Rochester to enjoy some shopping and nice weather.

“Pretty nice weather we got a lot wind earlier this week, but there is some snow coming on Sunday into Monday so we have to be looking out for the driving conditions on Monday,” says Alto.

And while he says he’s used to old man winter – he also makes sure he has resourceful items.

“A blanket in the car will be helpful, some jumper cables, and make sure your batteries are working all right.”

As for Schlitt, she says she is thankful to have received great customer service.

“American Airlines agents have been wonderful, they’ve been great I was trying to see if I can even get on an earlier flight connecting flight unfortunately it’s full.”

If you would like to like to find updates on flight delays you may visit flyrst.com.