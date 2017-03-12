Residents Gas Up for Snow Storm

MASON CITY, Iowa – “It’s been busy all day I came in about 7:30 a.m. this morning everyone is anticipating a blizzard, so we’ve been selling a lot of gas and a lot of the necessities milk, supply’s and bread,” says Veronica Endelman, Hy-Vee Gas Store Manager.

Eric Sylvester was among those people preparing for the snow coming our way.

He hit the gas pump after he got off work this afternoon.

“It’s important to have gas in your car in case it snows because in case you get stuck, you don’t want to run out. I have actually gotten stuck a couple times this year and I was not out of gas, so I was able to get out,” says Sylvester.

He’s lived in Iowa all of his life, so he is no stranger to this winter weather.

“I’m not really shocked because it seems like every spring break every year it snows every year and before the winter is over it always snows on spring break.”

But, originally from California, George and Michelle are still adjusting to winter’s wrath.

“I was shocked that it was starting to storm a little bit. I thought it was going to be a nice day and then the storm started coming down, I was here waiting for the sun to come out,” says Gutierrez.

And while driving in the snow is not something Gutierrez enjoys, he had some advice for drivers to stay safe.

“Just make sure that you have your lights on, make sure you have your windshield wipers and all of your hazards on and just be cautious around cars behind you and around you and just pay attention really good now around this kind of weather.”